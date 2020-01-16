Assignments

Blog posts

The overall goal of our blog is to keep the community up-to-date on what we’re discussing in class. Students will use blog posts to keep track of their progress on individual history-praxis projects, recording the skills they are learning in addition to the knowledge they are producing. The methodology behind these blog posts should be thinking critically about what we do and don’t know, what we can and cannot know. What is the ideal project-process? What kinds of sources and information do we wish we had? What are the structures and relationships that have made these records possible?

Project Proposal

3-4 pages, due Friday, 2.21. Office hours appointment recommended.

Students will take a moment of pause in their research to gloss what they have learned so far, and situate themselves and their ongoing work in a scholarly or practical need/absence.

Primary Source Analysis (4-6 pages)