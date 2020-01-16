Instructor: Professor Ignacio Gallup-Diaz

Office Hours: Tuesdays 2:30-4PM + by appointment

TA: Laney Myers 2020

Office Hours: Monday and Thursday 8-9:30 PM

Praxis Liaison: Dr. Liv Raddatz

Course Description

This Praxis II Seminar covers historical research practices and methods, in the context of the history of Bryn Mawr College. Together, students will engage with theoretical scholarship about historical production and exclusion. Individually, students will work within the apparatuses of history at the College to frame a final project.

What does it mean to tell a history of an institution (of higher learning)?

How do archives represent and obscure?

Praxis II Connection

The Praxis structure is all about community engagement. In this case, our “community partner” is Bryn Mawr, and we are free to define what that means as a class. In class discussions and in framing projects, we will think a lot about the value of history to the Bryn Mawr community/institution.

