Blog Post 1: Loyalty Oaths At Bryn Mawr College (McCarthy Era)

I am interested in institutional responses to the National Defense Education Act of 1958. From what I have gathered thus far in Special Collections, the office of Katherine McBride kept ample documentation during the period in which Loyalty Oaths were implemented as a result of the NDEA. McBride was publicly opposed to loyalty oaths and Vietnam era mandated reporting of student protests. I have been looking at files from the 1950s through the 1960s. Files from President McBride’s office will be utilized to understand and contextualize the administrations response to the National Defense of Education Act, Loyalty Oaths, and mandatory reporting of student protests.

Most of the documents I have found thus far in the collection of files from McBrides office (1942-1970) have pertained to the NDEA, I am hoping to find more information about institutional response to Vietnam era mandated reporting of student protests.

One of the potential limitations of this project is gathering input about student experience during this time period. I believe student publications will provide some information, however, I would love to get in touch with some alums for more information as well.