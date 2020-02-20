Blog Post 1: Perry House Oral History Project Introduction + Update

Hello all!

My name is Aaliyah Joseph and I am a current member of the Class of 2022. I am so excited to have the opportunity to participate in this class H268. The project that I am working on this class is supported by The Pensby Center through a grant provided by LITS. The Perry House Oral History Project is also championed by Joi Dallas, Janina Calle, Vanessa Christman, and Allison Mills.

What, How, Why

Bryn Mawr college recognizes the historical significance that the Perry house has had on both students and faculty/ staff within the community. The reserving the Histories of Perry House project is working to collect oral histories of previous Perry House community members and of other faculty and staff associated with the Perry House. This project stems from the desire to include the voices of historically marginalized– Black and Latinx students within Bryn Mawr College’s archival collections and to highlight the students who tirelessly worked towards creating a space for Black and Latinx members of the college. We believe that the voices of these students who lived and engaged with their communities in a space that was advocated for by those very same students, should be marked as that have undoubtedly contributed to the history of Bryn Mawr college and towards the recognition of Bryn Mawr’s past and for a better future?

Mission Statement

Develop and actualize a community archive that houses the stories, experiences, hopes, joys, and overall resiliency and community within the Perry House Community by conducting an oral history project.

This project will greatly enhance the Bryn Mawr community and its archives. I do want to make clear this project is oriented around the alumni and their experiences. Our intent is to honor and recognize them through a project that is guided and provided by them.

Thank you all for your support.

Aaliyah Joseph