Telling Bryn Mawr Histories: Choosing My Path — Maria Mitiuriev

At the end of last semester, I heard that there was going to be a history class geared towards uncovering the history of the College, with special emphasis placed on the individualized nature of the class, as is essential for a Praxis course. I have always had a special fondness for studying Bryn Mawr’s history and exploring the grounds; over the course of my nigh four years here, I have spent many hours coordinating with my fellow Traditions Representatives in preparation for beloved events such as Lantern Night and Welcome The First Years Week. Last semester, I delved into the archival history of Bryn Mawr College through the Children’s Books 360 course cluster, centered on the Ellery Yale Wood ’52 Collection of Children’s and Young Adult Literature. As such, the opportunity to research the history of the College in a Praxis course ignited my enthusiasm for discovering more about the changes and continuities over the course of Bryn Mawr’s 135-year history. As I would come to understand, however, choosing a path for my independent research project would not come as easily as I had thought it would.

Choosing a particular facet of history to research seemed like a daunting task. As I searched the reference section in Canaday Library for inspiration, I found myself drawn to Offerings to Athena, a reference book which highlights important events and trends in the College from its founding days to 2010. As I poured over the book’s glossy, colorful pages, I came across a short entry describing Neo-Pagan/Wiccan life on campus in the 1980s. It was within that page that the embers of my curiosity burst into a wildfire of inspiration and the drive to acquire more knowledge about the life experiences among Bryn Mawr’s Pagan students. As a Pagan student myself, I have a special interest in learning about what life was like for others like me. Elements of Pagan tradition are present all over the College, from the honoring of May Day celebrations every year to mark the end of the academic year to the presence of Athena statues in the Great Hall and Rhys Carpenter Library. Let us not forget the bust of Juno that also resides in Carpenter or the face of the Green Man in the fountain of Taft Garden. But the Pagan imprint of Bryn Mawr College goes beyond architecture and symbols.

For my research project, I aim to explore the ways in which Pagan life and traditions on campus have been sustained or undergone change over time, with special attention dedicated to incidents where Pagan students and traditions have been misunderstood. It is to my belief that building a timeline of student life among Pagan students is important in the effort to organize and acknowledge the lesser-known histories of Bryn Mawr College. I know that I am far from the first Pagan student to walk through its welcoming archways and I know in my heart that I will not be the last to find home within these walls. Creating such a project will ultimately help other students who are interested in learning about the campus’ religious and spiritual diversity, particularly as it concerns its changes and continuities through the ages. In particular, this project could prove to be a valuable resource for other Pagan/Wiccan students who are searching for community and for a place to start learning about Bryn Mawr’s lesser-known Pagan histories.

— Maria Mitiuriev, Class of 2020