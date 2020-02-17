Emma Ruth Burns — Blog Post 1

Topic: Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormons) at Bryn Mawr College.

Methods: I worry that I will have to trace the students back through individual connections. This is okay for more recent graduates — I know a number of them myself — but I’m particularly interested in the students who were at Bryn Mawr during or before the 70’s (if there were any).

The main questions I want to answer are:

— What has been the experience of LDS students at Bryn Mawr? how has their experience changed their faith, or their faith changed their experience?

I might get into some of a:

— How did spirituality and rational inquiry become separate? why? what were the processes that went into this?

Side note:

This is the Mormon Hoop, a grassroots archive of LDS students from the class of 1999 to the present.